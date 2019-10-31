Halloween

You have to see DeAndre Hopkins' Halloween costume

By Briana Edwards - Digital Contributor
Getty / Twitter: DeAndre Hopkins

From the bald cap and blue body paint to gold accessories and the magic lamp, Hopkins' Halloween transformation is spot-on.

HOUSTON - DeAndre Hopkins is an early contender for best Halloween costume this year.

Hopkins' costume is inspired by Will Smith as Genie in Disney's live-action of Aladdin released earlier this year.

More Headlines

The Houston Texans wide receiver is unrecognizable as he goes all out for his Genie costume.

Hopkins showed off his Halloween look to fans on Twitter.

 

 

From the bald cap and blue body paint to gold accessories and the magic lamp, Hopkins' transformation is spot-on.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.