You have to see DeAndre Hopkins' Halloween costume

HOUSTON - DeAndre Hopkins is an early contender for best Halloween costume this year.

Hopkins' costume is inspired by Will Smith as Genie in Disney's live-action of Aladdin released earlier this year.

The Houston Texans wide receiver is unrecognizable as he goes all out for his Genie costume.

Hopkins showed off his Halloween look to fans on Twitter.

Make a wish 🧞‍♂️🧞‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HMiz0AWnj8 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 29, 2019

From the bald cap and blue body paint to gold accessories and the magic lamp, Hopkins' transformation is spot-on.

