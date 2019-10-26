Calling all trick-or-treaters! Clear Lake senior living home has massive horde of Halloween candy

HOUSTON - Houston, trick-or-treaters, a Clear Lake Senior Living home has a massive horde of Halloween candy and it needs your help to eat it all.

Earlier this month, Heartis Senior Living Center in Clear Lake reached out to the community to help the seniors collect enough candy to make the senior home a top trick-or-treating destination. People with a giving spirit across the country answered the call, according to a Facebook post.

Now, the senior center needs enough trick-or-treaters to eat it all.

For a big candy haul this Halloween, stop by the Heartis Senior Living Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The senior home is located at 14520 Hwy 3, Webster, Texas 77598



Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! We are so excited! Posted by Heartis Senior Living - Clear Lake on Thursday, October 24, 2019

