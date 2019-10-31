Baby's first Halloween: Nurses dress up preemies in NICUs at The Woodlands, Sugar Land

Nurses at the NICUs at Memorial Hermann hospitals in The Woodlands and Sugar Land dressed up preemies in Halloween costumes on Oct. 31, 2019.

HOUSTON - Why should big kids have all the fun?

Memorial Hermann hospital nurses ensured that isn't the case by dressing up the hospital's littlest visitors. The preemies staying at the neonatal intensive care units in The Woodlands and Sugar Land got their first taste of Halloween, all decked out in tiny costumes, ranging from superheroes to Disney princesses to teeny-tiny baseballs, footballs and strawberries.

GALLERY: Adorable preemie babies dressed up in Halloween costumes at Memorial Hermann hospitals

GALLERY: Adorable preemie babies dressed up in Halloween costumes at Memorial Hermann hospitals

Nurses at Memorial Hermann NICU in Sugar Land and The Woodlands dressed up premature babies for Halloween.

