5 spooky tours around Texas

CNN video

HOUSTON - If you want to get a little spooked and scared this Halloween season, there are plenty of places to go.

Between ghost tours and revisiting some haunted spots, Texas has their fair share of it all. Grab some friends and make an outing to get yourself in the mood for Halloween season.

Here are five haunted tours around Texas:

Open every day in October, Houston Ghost Tour offers tours around Old Town Spring, Houston, Humble and Tomball along with customized private and group tours. The most popular tour is the Spring tour, which lasts an hour. The Houston tour takes guests through Hermann Park after dark. With customized tours for all ages, tickets start at around $14.95 for general admission.

Hotel Galvez is an attraction for ghost hunters and thrill seekers alike, as Room 501 is claimed to be haunted. The heartbroken fiancee of a seaman was in the room when she took her own life after receiving the news that her lovers' ship had sunk. The ghost's energy and spirits are said to still spookily surround Room 501 and the halls of the fifth floor. Hotel Galvez offers a monthly ghost tour and a dinner tour, along with abbreviated ghost tours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. for hotel guests only. There is also a 20-minute ghost tour via a smartphone app.

If you are looking to see all the haunted spots in Galveston Island, explore all three of the Dash Beardsley options. The original ghost tour of The Strand shows the heart of the island while sharing ghost stories of the haunted past. The restless spirits tour is an extension of the ghost tour on The Strand with some added haunted spots. The secret society cemetery tour takes guests through the area's oldest cemeteries. All of these tours are available to adult guests for $20.

If you are feeling super adventurous this fall, then drive down to this haunted spot in San Antonio. According to the attraction's unofficial website, "River City Asylum, now known as the Psycho Asylum, is located in the historical vicinity of downtown San Antonio. It housed the criminally insane, as well as sick and infectious patients back in the late 1970s."

For those looking for something to do in the Texas capital this October, check out the Austin Ghost Tours. They are available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday along with Sunday nights only in October. Tours can take guests through downtown, the capitol, the historic district and arbor trails. These 90-minute walking tours are available usually between $20 and $25.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.