3 Houston-area pumpkin patches that won't break the bank

HOUSTON - It is pumpkin patch season, and along with the pumpkins come the festivals, complete with hayrides and face painting.

If you're just looking for a simple pumpkin for decorating or a place to snap some pictures of the kids, you can support local churches or good causes by stopping by one of the many patches in our area.

If you want to spend the day at a pumpkin patch without breaking the bank, here are your best options:

7 Acre Wood

Oct. 26

7 Acre Wood's pumpkin patch in Conroe has all things fall for your family. There are hayrides, pony rides, bounce houses and carnival games. Admission is normally $6.50 a person, but if you wait until October 26, you can get in free.

Tickets for individual attractions still cost; but you can pick and choose what you want to do. The pumpkin patch, petting zoo, mini-golf and zip line are always free.

Ar-BOO-retum

Oct. 19

Houston's Ar-BOO-retum is one of the ghouliest Halloween parties around with train rides, pumpkin decorating and a petting zoo. The only downside is that it costs $20 a person to get in.

Hold onto your broomstick! We found a great deal.

If you buy a Houston Arboretum and Nature Center Family Membership on Groupon right now, you'll pay just $51 (Regular price is $75).

That membership gets 4 of your family members into the Ar-BOO-retum for free on Saturday, October 19 and free parking for a full year along with other perks! See all that is included in the membership here.

The Groves Community Harvest Festival

Oct. 13

Head to The Groves Harvest Festival in Humble on October 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The kids can enjoy a bounce house, pumpkin patch and live music. Adults get two free drink tickets at the Beirgarten.

