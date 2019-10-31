10 of our favorite Halloween costumes shared with us by you

Facebook / Yolanda Segovia

HOUSTON - Happy Halloween! We asked KPRC 2 readers for Halloween costumes and wow, y'all are a creative bunch.

We've sorted through all the submissions and selected our favorites.

Here are our top ten:

10. If you STILL haven't seen Avengers Endgame, we won't spoil it for you but this costume is great.

Facebook / Nick Rodriguez

9. Come play with us...

Facebook / Jennifer Palma

8. One of our 10 cool and creepy Halloween makeup looks you can achieve at home.

Facebook / Alyssa Vega

7. Follow the yellow brick road...

Facebook / Patty Castro-Sanchez

6. A mom HANDMADE this costume. Great job, mom!

Facebook / Petry Cordova

5. We love Jessie and Duke Caboom from Toy Story 4

Facebook / Lacey Kainer

4. They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're all together ooky...

Facebook / Yolanda Segovia

3. How cute is this miniature Jose Altuve?

Facebook / Nicole Moreno

2. All of Houston can relate today...

Facebook / Salvador Sarabia Sr.

1. Some 5th graders in Sweeny ISD got together to recreate the Sandlot, and they did an AMAZING job!

Facebook / Megan Bunch Smith

