Schools and first responders partner to train for active shooter situations

TEXAS CITY, Texas - After the devastating Florida school shooting, people from all over the nation are trying to move forward.

First responders and schools are taking the initiative to make sure they’re doing everything they can to keep children safe. In the last two months, Texas City first responders have led several training sessions regarding active-shooter situations, and they plan on doing more.

They say the key is getting all stakeholders involved and on the same page.

"It's a situation that's plaguing our country, and it’s not going to go away, and we're training for that," said Thomas Munoz, Texas City’s emergency management coordinator and homeland security director.

At Texas City High School, SWAT team members and police, fire, school and city officials worked on training for an active-shooter situation during the school’s spring break.

"Within hours of what happened in Florida, (Texas City ISD’s superintendent), (the Texas City police chief) and I were on the phone trying to get ready: ‘Let's look at our internal systems -- is that working?’" Munoz said of their conversation.

“We’ve always had our training for these kinds of situations. It’s just that because of current trends, it’s important for us to create partnerships and work with all the entities who are stakeholders in this. The bottom line is safety for our children,” said Texas City Police Chief Robert Burby.

Partnership seemed to be the key concept echoed by the police chief, emergency management coordinator and school superintendent, as the city aims to lead the way in developing an effective plan to keep children safe. The spring break active-shooter training is one of several that were led by the department with an invitation to community stakeholders, like school districts, outside the network of law enforcement.

“Since January, we’ve had a school shooting every week. So now it’s an issue that's plaguing our country, so identifying that, looking at the proactive approach on what we can do to be effective not only in the community but as a prevention measure and obviously to deter the problem,” said Munoz.

Chief Burby said police are constantly re-evaluating their current practices.

"Their responses and actions are mutating. They're evolving, so we have to think outside the box," said Burby.

The department’s many tools include a drone to help clear areas and a robot equipped with a microphone to help with bomb situations. During the training, everyone worked on responding to several simulated scenarios including an active shooter and an officer getting shot during the simulation.

The department also held a workshop Thursday, bringing in a former secret agent to teach nearly 300 local law enforcement officers, school administrators and industry executives from the Galveston and Houston regions how to identify threats.

"The addition of the assessment was huge for us. We're going to train everybody - the parents, the kids - everybody is going to be trained on this, to have some exposure to it, so when there is a threat, we can accurately assess it,” said Texas City ISD’s superintendent, Dr. Rodney Cavness. “We have an outstanding working relationship (with Texas City first responders). It’s a very strong relationship and we want to continue to foster that. These guys are the experts in that and hopefully this never happens, but should it happen, they need to have an idea what the campus looks like.”

At St. Helen Catholic Church schools in Pearland, their door lock technology helps first responders act quickly.

“We decided we could not have anything but the best for our kids; in terms of security, there was not a price that you could put on our kids' security,” said Father Jim Courville, pastor at the church.

School officials there invested in the best technology that BEST Access Systems had to offer.

Shelter is a door lock that allows teachers and administrators to lock down a class or the entire school with the push of a button on a fob.

"Most of the devices that were developed were barricading devices, which don't give first responders the ability to get in and respond to the incidences. So what we designed was an affordable solution," said Chad Hara with the company.

Hara worked with St. Helen to use Shelter in a way that specifically fit the school’s needs. Schools can program the fob to react in ways that fit the user.

“The fob is programmable and flexible,” said Hara. “You can design it to lock down one door, a hallway or the entire campus. In this case here, it’s designed so that when the button is to press, it locks down all rooms in the facility. It also sends a signal out for first responders and sets up strobes in the general corridor area so others that are outside of the room are notified that there’s an incident going on so they can shelter and hide as well.”

Shelter alerts first responders immediately. Users are able to clear the lockdown online. Police train with the schools regularly and know how it works. Teachers and students work on drills too.

"Taking the human factor, a simple press of a button locks the entire thing down. Here we do multiple drills here," said Anthony Lacoste, the school’s facility director.

With more than 10 acres of facilities, this coordination, officials say, saves responders time. Time can save lives.

"A lot can be done in five minutes, as you all saw and the rest of the country saw, so time is very important," said Munoz.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.