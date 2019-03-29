Mothers of student victims of Sandy Hook shooting co-host summit with Houston Crime Stoppers

HOUSTON - Friday marked the start of the very first National Summit on School Safety, hosted by Safe and Sound Schools and Region 4 teams with Crime Stoppers.

Leading the summit are two mothers from Newton, Connecticut, families of two students whose lives were taken in the Sandy Hook school shooting. They are hoping their stories help improve safety in schools.

There isn't a day that goes by that Alissa Parker doesn't think about her precious Emilie.

"She saw the world in rainbows," Parker said. "She loved to draw. She was just one of those kids that everywhere she went, she had crayons and a notepad, and she just drew what she saw."

Parker and her family are survivors still healing from the Sandy Hook school shooting that took Emilie Parker's life.

"I had been with this little being ever since she was alive," Alissa Parker said. "And so the idea that, in one moment, her existence was gone was just confusing."

However, instead of keeping to herself, Parker's journey to heal connected her with Michele Gay, another Sandy Hook mother. Her daughter was 7-year-old Josephine Gay.

"She continues to be such a presence in our lives and ever more in our mission," Michele Gay said.

Gay and Parker co-founded Safe and Sound schools, a nonprofit bringing education and resources to communities to improve school safety. The two decided that Houston would be the best city to have the inaugural conference. Gay said the city has faced adversity, especially after the Santa Fe school shooting and Hurricane Harvey.

"I wanted to be able to share my story so that everyone could learn from that," Parker said.

The summit brings in school leaders, first responders, mental health professionals, parents and survivors, offering workshops and tools to help different sectors that deal with school safety come together.

"We certainly can't prevent every crisis or every tragedy, but we can learn to better respond to them," Gay said.

Summit speakers include Dr. Pam Wells, who had invited Parker and Gay to host the summit, survivors of the Columbine school shooting and several other stakeholders.

With survivor's guilt ever so real, with a Sandy Hook parent and two Parkland, Florida, students taking their own lives recently, these mothers say their journey is never over and it's time, now more than ever, to come together.

"The truth is these types of experiences stay with you for a lifetime, and you always have to be vigilant and staying on top of your mental health, and on top of that, I think it's important for schools to be able to identify that in students," Parker said.

The National Summit on School Safety will continue Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Region 4 ESC McKinney Conference Center at 7200 Northwest 100th Drive, Houston, TX 77092

