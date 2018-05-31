Minn. company proposes bullet-resistant doors for local schools

HOUSTON - One Minnesota company traveled to Houston to show KPRC door technology that its representatives believe may be a solution to keep students safe.

Safe Schools Safe Kids, a branch and newly created sister company of longtime security company Aaron Carlson, is now reaching out to schools in Greater Houston.

More Headlines

"I think it's incredibly unfair to students today -- that they have to worry about this in their own school," said Safe Schools Safe Kids president Jason Horner. "The Parkland shooting really opened our eyes. The gun battle can be the gun battle. The cultural battle can be the cultural battle, but we can bring safety to the schools right now."

The company aims to bring secured entryways to schools with bullet-resistant doors and windows to deter shooters and buy police time.

"The average shooting is about six-to-seven minutes. We're not dealing with tactically trained shooters, so what we're really doing is try to chew up time," Horner said.

They specialize in making ballistic, bullet-resistant doors. They shipped a door from Minnesota.

"I would stand behind this door and let you shoot at it," said Horner.

The door will stop AR-15, pistol, shotgun and AK-47 rounds.

"We actually shot this door ourselves to see how it would go," Horner said.

More than 10 bullets were stuck inside the maple wood lined door, inside a ballistic, bullet resistant layer. The doors can be made of any wood and are designed to look inviting.

Even the BR-5 glass is designed to break the bullet upon impact. The doors cost roughly $5,000 apiece.

Originally, through Aaron Carlson, the service was put in place for high security buildings.

"Post offices, military offices, we never ever contemplated that it may go into a school someday," Horner said.

However, after Santa Fe, the sister company has rallied up a Houston team to help reach out to local schools and install the doors. Company representatives said students' safety is worth every penny.

"To me this is the simple no-brainer answer. It has nothing to do with politics it just has to do with safety and keeping our most precious people alive and safe," said Doug Keeney who leads the Safe Schools Safe Kids Houston team.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.