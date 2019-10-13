Disturbance call escalates to officer-involved shooting in Galveston Saturday

Galveston sheriff's deputies and the District Attorney's office are investigating after a disturbance call escalated to chase and officer-involved shooting, leaving a suspect injured Saturday night, according to a release from the Galveston Police Department.

The Galsveston Police Department responded to a disturbance at the 2900 block of Sonny Lane at about 8:30 p.m.

As the first officer arrived, police say he saw a white GMC pickup truck leaving the scene and so he followed it.

"The officer initiated a traffic stop at which point the suspect failed to comply and began actively evading," officials wrote. "The officer pursued the suspect a short distance to 9 Mile Rd and Stewart Rd where the suspect crossed the intersection and crashed into at the ditch on the south side of the roadway."

After the crash, police say the suspect got out of the pickup truck, "and an officer involved shooting occurred." The suspect sustained a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. As of Sunday morning, the suspect is listed as being in stable condition, police say.

"The involved officer will be placed on administrative leave and the investigation of the shooting will be conducted by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Galveston County District Attorney's Office," officials wrote.

No one else was hurt in the shooting and a handgun was recovered from the scene, officials say.

