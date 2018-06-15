These theaters offer free, cheap movie tickets all summer

Summers in Houston can be brutal. You want to get the kids outside, but the heat can be downright dangerous. Local movie theaters are stepping up with free or cheap movies in a cool theater to keep your little ones safe and entertained.

Consumer expert Amy Davis has done the work to find out where the best movie deals are this summer. The list of theaters offering $1 movies is long this year, and three theaters don't charge anything for kid flicks.

The Summer Kids' Fest at Premiere Cinemas in Greenspoint, Tomball and Pearland is free. They'll show 10 different movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 8.

You only need $1 at Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express to see kids movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

At the same time and for the same price, Lego "Ninjago" is playing next week at Cinemark Theaters. They're showing ten weeks of fun films for kids.

Every Tuesday at Showbiz Cinemas in Kingwood, catch a flick for 50 cents at 9:30 a.m.

Will Ferrell's "Megamind" is just one of the movies playing at Studio Movie Grill locations every week day at 10 a.m. Tickets are $1 at the City Centre, Copperfield and Pearland locations.

Whether you're 5 or 75, when you sign up for an AMC Stubs membership, you can see any movie for $5 on any Tuesday.

Alamo Drafthouse in Katy on Mason Park has a cheap movie seven days a week all summer. You can choose your own ticket price of $1, $3 or $5 and you can purchase online to reserve your spot. All of the ticket sales benefit the Houston Chapter of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana.

