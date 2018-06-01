Here's how to score free Mexican food for a year and other Friday freebies

HOUSTON - School's out for summer, and there are a lot of freebies this weekend to fill up all that extra time you've got.

Watch the sidewalks come to life at Bagby Park downtown Saturday. At Chalk on the Block, you can watch local artists create works of art from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cool off indoors at 1201 Main St. for shopping at the Boss Babes Summer Fest. Browse 100 shops of jewelry, clothing and goods from women-owned businesses. You can get a free drink ticket when you RSVP online.

Keep the hunt going at the First Saturday Arts Market in the Heights Saturday evening on 19th Street. From 6 p.m. until 10 p.m, the mini outdoor festival will pair paintings, sculptures, jewelry and other art with live music and popular food trucks at the ready.

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., stop by the brand-new location of Lopez Mexican Restaurant at 7227 West Grand Parkway South in Richmond. López, which has been a Tex-Mex staple in Houston since 1978, is throwing a family-friendly grand-opening celebration. The date is special to the López family as it marks the restaurant's 40th anniversary. As part of the celebration, López will give the first 40 guests in line free López meals for one year. The event will also feature live music, balloons and face-painting for the children, along with folkloric dancers. The official ribbon cutting begins at 3:30 p.m. The restaurant doors open at 4 p.m.

Next Thursday, June 7, stop by the brand-new Schlotzsky's on 20521 Cypresswood Drive near Mason Road. The first 100 guests can purchase a $30 Original VIP card that will get you 30 original Schlotzsky sandwiches. The restaurant opens at 10 a.m.

