Friday Freebies: Easter edition

HOUSTON - Whether you're celebrating Easter, Passover or you're just ready to get outdoors now that spring has sprung, we've got lots of ideas.

7 Acre Wood in Conroe is inviting the whole family on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to visit the petting zoo, play mini golf, zip down a zipline and scramble for Easter eggs. Other activities will require a fee.

The Kemah Boardwalk is hopping with free Easter activities all weekend long from Peep's eating contests to a big Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

In Tomball, drop by Salem Lutheran Church Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until noon for the Easter egg drop. The event is free but you will need to register online so they'll have plenty of candy for your little ones.

Bring your own confetti eggs and a picnic lunch to Lycee International de Houston Sunday at 1 p.m. They'll have games on the lawn on Park Row Drive near Park Ten Boulevard in Katy.

Catch a screening of "Moana" under the moon at Central Green Park in Katy Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

"Shrek: The Musical" is live at Miller Outdoor Theater Friday and Saturday evening. Free tickets are available but you have to pick them up the same day of the performance between 10:30 a.m and 1 p.m.

Get your car ready for the weekend with a free express wash Friday from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. at Wetzone Car Wash on FM2920 near TC Jester in Spring. Just pull into the full service lane and say "Wacky Friday."

