Friday Freebies: Date night, Arbor Day activities and giveaways

HOUSTON - If you're looking for date night ideas, we've got one that's free.

Dig out your Jordache jeans, parachute pants and fingerless gloves and make the drive to Fulshear for a free 80s Murder Mystery dinner Saturday. From 5 to 7:30 p.m. You'll unravel clues to catch a murderer while enjoying dinner and drinks at The Shed on Jordan Crossing Boulevard. Admission is free, but you must be 21 and you have to RSVP.

Arbor Day is this weekend and there are a lot of ways your family can get out, celebrate and even help our city stay green.

At the Houston Arboretum Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. take a guided tree hike, make crafts and take home free seeds and saplings to plant.

Volunteer to help plants trees in Memorial Park Saturday and get free breakfast. Kids can help on this one, but they have to be 8 or older.

Or head to Jesse Jones Park in Humble Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can go on a guided winter forest walk and take home a free seedling.

Bayou Bend opens up Sunday for the free Children's Texas Art Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Families can sign up for art workshops and play interactive games.

For more free fun in and around Houston, check out www.HoustonontheCheap.com.



