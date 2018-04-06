Freebie Friday: Fishing, campfires and a luxury garage sale

HOUSTON - If you've been waiting for the perfect time to introduce your little ones to fishing and camping, there's never been a better time than this weekend.

As the sun sets and the moon rises over Memorial Park tonight. Friday, you can enjoy a campfire, lawn fishing and other outdoor games. Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets, hot dogs and marshmallows for Memorial Park's Friday Night Campfire from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wake up bright and early Saturday for Take a Kid Fishing Day on Lake Houston. The event is free. Bait and food will be provided from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cedar Landing on the Lake. The first 100 kids to register will get a free Zebco rod and reel.

It's Kids First Saturday at The Breakfast Klub. They'll have a moonwalk, face painting, arts and crafts and kid-friendly entertainment outside the popular restaurant on Travis near Alabama in Midtown.

Or leave the kids at home and check out the Luxury Garage Sale Pop-up Shop at Market Street in The Woodlands. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can browse designers like Chanel, Gucci and Hermes. If you have items you want to consign, bring them with you to 9595 Six Pines Drive.

It may not be as fun, but it's important: Kids 6 weeks to 18 years old can get free immunizations and dental screenings Saturday at the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center. No registration is necessary, but you must be in line before 12:30 p.m. and space is limited.



