Back 2 School freebies and deals

HOUSTON - With the new school year just around the corner, here are deals and freebies for your future student.

Free haircuts

Remington College is helping kids get back-to-school ready with free haircuts the whole month of August for children 17 and younger. It's part of their Cuts for Kids program.

Parents won't be left out, either. Anyone who brings in a donation of school supplies will get a free haircut, manicure or pedicure.

You have call to schedule an appointment at either the Greenspoint or Webster campus.



Here's how to participate at Remington College Greenspoint Campus:

Dates: Aug. 1 through Aug. 31

To schedule an appointment: Call 281-885-4490

Hours:

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Saturday: Call ahead for availability

Sunday: Closed

Address: 11310 Greens Crossing Blvd., Houston, TX 77067

Here's how to participate at Remington College Webster Campus:

Dates: Aug. 1 through Aug. 31

To schedule an appointment: Call 281-554-1790

Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: Call ahead for availability

Sunday: Closed

Address: 20985 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598

Deals on prescription eyeglasses

We're also getting the kids ready for back-to-school with deals on eyeglasses.

JC Penney's is the best we found. Kids 16 and younger can get a pair of frames and lenses for just $39.99.

The offer applies to any frames up to $100. There's an extra charge for specialty lenses and options, including very strong prescriptions.

This discount is good through Sept. 30.

At Target, kids 17 and younger get free lenses with the purchase of Ray Ban, Junior frames, which start at $93 on the website.

This offer is also good through Sept. 30.

Warby Parker is rolling out its kids line at its Houston Heights and its Woodlands stores. They have six styles to choose from for $95, which includes the lenses.

These will be in stores Aug. 7.

Free Back 2 School supplies

If your family needs donated school supplies or you know a family that does, sign up to reserve supplies:

The City of Houston Mayor's Back 2 School Fest is Aug. 11, but you have to pre-register your students to attend and get supplies.

Houston Northwest Church is hosting Operation Backpack on the same day. You can register to get your child a free backpack filled with supplies.

