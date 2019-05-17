Your guide to the 4 top spots in Houston's Spring Branch Central neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Spring Branch Central has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a chicken shop to a beer bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Spring Branch Central, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Toreore

Photo: victoria n./Yelp

Topping the list is chicken shop and Korean spot The ToreOre. Located at 1302 Blalock Road, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp.

The spot offers chicken wings, boneless chicken, whole and half chickens and more. Choose between a variety of sweet and spicy sauces, from honey lemon to chili barbecue.

2. Las Tortas Perronas

Photo: paul s./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Las Tortas Perronas, situated at 1837 Bingle Road. With five stars out of 416 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The shop serves tortas, or Mexican sandwiches, made with chicken, pork chop, steak and more.

3. Simply Greek

Photo: belly g./Yelp

Simply Greek, a Greek spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 252 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1900 Blalock Road, Suite R, to see for yourself.

Choose between Greek salads with gyro, a grilled chicken pita with tzatziki sauce, a falafel sandwich with lettuce and tomato and more.

4. Cobble & Spoke

Photo: maria e./Yelp

Check out Cobble & Spoke, which has earned five stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer bar, pub and wine bar at 1900 Blalock Road, Suite H.

The bar serves 40 different beers on tap, from ales to ciders to IPAs and more.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.