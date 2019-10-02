Would you eat it? New ‘Hangover' sandwich rolls out at Antone's Famous Po' Boys

HOUSTON - Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus is helping to roll out a new sandwich at Antone's Famous Po' Boys -- and it's not for the faint of heart.

The restaurant is continuing its "H-Town Originals" celebrity chef series with Mercilus' creation.

"The Hangover," as it's called, will be available for the entire month of October.

Proceeds from the new menu option will go to Mercilus' WithMerci Foundation, which provides support to families of children with disabilities and special needs. October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

The Hangover Sandwich (photo courtesy Antone's Famous Po' Boys/Emily Jaschke).

Mercilus teamed with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the sandwich, which features scrambled eggs and smoked gouda layered between two thick slices of brioche French toast, with strips of bacon, maple syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Antone's is celebrating 57 years in Houston with the "H-Town Originals" campaign.

Chef Alex Padilla and Whitney Mercilus (photo courtesy Antone's Famous Po' Boys/Emily Jaschke).

Each local celebrity who gets involved will have a sandwich on the menu at Antone's fast-casual sandwich shops for one month, with 50% of the sales from that sandwich benefiting his or her charity of choice.

When all is said and done, Antone's will donate an extra $5,000 to the charity selected by the celebrity whose sandwich sold the most. This just started last month, as Bun B kicked off the campaign.

The Hangover Sandwich (photo courtesy Antone's Famous Po' Boys/Emily Jaschke).

Other participants include Donkeeboy (local artist Alex Roman Jr.), Kaiser Lashkari (a James Beard Award-nominated chef at Himalaya), Pierce Bush (the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star), Ryan Lachaine (the executive chef at Riel Restaurant), Kam Franklin (of The Suffers), Brock Wagner (the founder of Saint Arnold Brewing) and Roula Christie (of KRBE Houston 104.1 FM).

More celebrities will be announced in 2020.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.