Would you buy this $1,600 burger that's available in Houston?

HOUSTON - Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel in Uptown Houston is taking the phrase "treat yourself" to a whole new level.

The hotel recently introduced its latest menu item, The Black Gold, a $1,600 burger served at the H Bar located inside the hotel.

Why is the burger so expensive?

This extravagant burger is prepared using 16-ounce sliced Japanese A5 wagyu beef, seared foie gras, shaved black truffles in between a black brioche bun, infused with caviar and 24-karat gold.

Does it come with fries?

Yes. The burger comes with hand-cut fries covered in 24-karat gold and truffle aioli on the side, accompanied by a bottle of 2006 Dom Perignon.

The shiny burger is inspired in the "gold rush," which made Texas one of the largest oil producers in the world, according to a Facebook post by the Post Oak Hotel.

Diners will have to wait one hour after placing their order before indulging in their gold-covered meal, as the menu specifies it takes approximately 60 minutes for preparation.

