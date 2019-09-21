Wings of Houston to open in Montrose on Saturday

HOUSTON - Wings of Houston, a new restaurant that aims to elevate the city's wing experience, is set to open its doors Saturday in Montrose, according to its Instagram account.

The new restaurant, located at 403 Westheimer Road, created a chic atmosphere where diners can come and enjoy its crispy flavored wings.

Its menu offers a variety of homemade international sauces such as sriracha sweet chili. Its drink menu offers fountain drinks and 20 different beers on tap for customers to chose from.

