Wine auctioned for charity at Rodeo Uncorked wine competition

HOUSTON - It's wine o'clock somewhere.

The annual Rodeo Uncorked Wine Champion Wine Auction and Dinner at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo happened Sunday, when winning wines were auctioned off.

The Grand Champion Best of Show, the Graham Beck Brut Rosé from Robertson Nevada, sold for a whopping $150,000 to wine lovers Randa and Ray Gilliam, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Jennifer and Joe Van Matre and Sheridan and John Eddie Wiliams.

