Willow Meadows / Willowbend Area gets a new bar: Watershed

A new bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4820 W. Bellfort Ave. in Willow Meadows / Willowbend Area, the fresh arrival is called Watershed.

Watershed boasts 30 beers on tap and even pays homage to "The Simpsons" with a choice Homer's favorite "Duff" beer. On the food menu, expect traditional pub fare, such as pretzel bites, fries and wings to get started, and then sandwiches, burgers and entrees like fish and chips and grilled chicken for entrees.

The new bar has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Karyn S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 19, wrote, "Great atmosphere, very relaxed and comfortable. Staff was friendly, helpful and the owner was there walking around/talking to all (very nice guy). Food selection was small, but great choices [and] a great selection of beer."

Yelper Katie H. added, "Great beer selection and they serve half pints. The owner and bartenders are super friendly and they make everything in-house, which is amazing. I can't wait to see what the future holds for the restaurant."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Watershed is open from 4–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

