Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar to open third location at The Grid in Stafford

STAFFORD, Texas - Did someone say whiskey?

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open its third restaurant at The Grid in Stafford. The restaurant is expected to open in the fall.

“We’re excited to introduce more Houstonians to Whiskey Cake’s unique neighborhood tavern,” said Mike Johnson, Whiskey Cake Holdings senior vice president of operations. “This includes offering locally sourced ingredients and perfectly crafted cocktails through our farm-to-fork and garden-to-glass way of life.”

The restaurant is known for its farm-to-fork menu filled with ingredients from local vendors whenever possible. Whiskey Cake also provides 250 whiskey brands, as well as microbrewed beers and selected wines.

Here at Whiskey Cake we host a delicious Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm! Let’s pop some bottles! • • • • #whiskeycake #whiskeycakekaty #nationalbrunchday #katyfortbendfoodies Posted by Whiskey Cake Katy on Tuesday, 11 June 2019

