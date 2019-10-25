Which one is better? Texans try D.C. chili

WASHINGTON - Ben's Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C.'s historic U Street neighborhood has been a district icon for more than five decades.

Celebrities and other well-known individuals, including the likes of Martin Luther King, Jr. and former President Barack Obama, have made their way here over the years.

The restaurant is best known for its chili half-smoke -- a partially smoked, half-beef, half-pork sausage on a hot dog bun. You can choose the homemade version of regular chili or the spicy.

We, of course, had to try it out -- so we had Houston native S.C. Whelan who has lived in the District for seven years and join us for a bit of a taste test.

What's so special about Ben's Chili Bowl?

S.C. Whelan: "It's a place that you know if you bring somebody from out of town. If friends come in, your parents come in, they're going to have a great D.C. authentic experience."

How does Ben's chili compare to traditional Texas chili?

Whelan: "It's the best you can get outside of Texas. It's the best in D.C. for sure."

Will McCauley: "A little milder. It doesn't hold up to my dad's chili. So I'll have to put that out there. But I'll give it an 8 1/2 of 10. An 8 1/2 or a 9 out of 10."

Zac Mijares-Safai: "We're closer to the border so different definitions of spice down in Texas. You know hot, it's hotter in Texas but here it's pretty good. It's the best chili you can get in D.C. for sure."

If you had a life or death choice between D.C.'s well-loved chili half-smoke and a plate of Texas brisket which would you choose?

Whelan: "Brisket all day. Like I love it (Ben's chili), but no."

