Where2Eat: Must-try restaurants Cypress residents love

CYPRESS, Texas - Whether it's date night or you just want to find a new place to eat, sometimes settling on a spot can be an ordeal. We took a look through Yelp! and found the highest-rated restaurants for your neighborhood. Our "Where2Eat" series will show you the hot spots in your area.

Here is where Yelp! reviewers like to eat in Cypress:

Where: 12344 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 120

Rating: 4 stars

Number of reviews: 447

What people are saying: “Great pancakes and waffles! Really fast service. Didn't like the biscuit and sausage gravy so they took it off the bill.” – Zues C.

“Great place for brunch! Very nice staff!! Loved the Waffle and chicken!! The atmosphere is very family-friendly!” – Adnan A.

“Very consistent breakfast house! I order chicken and Waffles every time because they are so good and have never been disappointed. Waiters are always very attentive. There can be a wait but it is worth it.” – Jeanne D.

Where: 26321 Northwest Freeway, Suite 212

Rating: 4 stars

Number of reviews: 209

What people are saying: “We were completely blown away. The food was so flavorful and incredible, we were overwhelmed from the first bite to the last. We highly recommend the bandeja cubana!! The service was great, the food came out quickly and we left feeling like we were on cloud 9. We cannot wait to come back and try more.” – Keli H.

“So good! Wonderful and attentive wait staff. I'm not Cuban so I can't comment on the authenticity but it’s delicious and definitely a hidden gem.” – Sheila W.

“This place is a little hidden gem in our cypress area. Not too many authentic places around that serve true Cuban style food. Also, the waitstaff is very nice and attentive. You won't regret checking this place out.” – Monica R.

Where: 25282 Northwest Freeway

Rating: 4 stars

Number of reviews: 203

What people are saying: “Delicious food! Decided on this last-minute spot for brunch and you will not be disappointed. The atmosphere was good, service was spot on and the food was amazing! We will be coming back soon!” – Amanda M.

“Very attentive service, nice atmosphere, and yummy food. I enjoyed myself at a big social table working and having breakfast. Great place to hang out and have a conversation while enjoying a good meal. I'll be back.” – Sandra D.

“Good brunch. I order the eggs Benedict and was pleasantly surprised. The rosemary potatoes are cooked with the rosemary instead of sprinkling the herb afterward for a fresher and stronger taste. However, the Benedict was delicious, the service was a bit slow but kind. I stayed for about two-three hours doing work and would definitely return.” – Julyeth A.

Where: 12344 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 210

Rating: 4 stars

Number of reviews: 190

What people are saying: “Great service. Was greeted by a few people as we entered during lunchtime. Perhaps should've gotten something off the lunch menu but decided to get three rolls instead. The Shaggy Dog was good but the Firecracker one I really liked! Took a Philly roll to go. My only complaint would be that they are VERY SLOW! I will be back though.” – Hena J.

“Best Japanese cuisine in Houston!!!! Come try the Yellow Orchid, you will love it!!! But all dishes are awesome. Finally found a sushi place that is above and beyond delicious. By the way. BYOW” – Frank R.

“This has been my favorite sushi place in Cypress for the last 4+ years. The food is always top-notch and the veteran servers are fabulous. The owners are awesome too, hard-working, friendly and really care about their customers.” – Mandi M.

Where: 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Suite K

Rating: 4.5 stars

Number of reviews: 142

What people are saying: “This place was the bomb. From appetizers, entree to dessert, everything was delicious. Not to mention we had excellent service. Crawfish that they have is something different and so tasty.” – John D.

“This is a nice quiet place with a full bar. The house special is the best I've had in a long time. Great customer service and a large variety of food to choose from.” – Misheva M.

“Another gem in the neighborhood! Customer service was great! We were greeted by the friendly waitress and immediately brought to our table. She quickly asked for our drink order. The food arrived and the attached pictures should speak for themselves. Yummy!” – Darlynne S.

Where: 26084 US-290, Suite 150

Rating: 4.5 stars

Number of reviews: 134

What people are saying: “Delicious food, big portions, helpful and friendly waitstaff, spotlessly clean! Lots of lunch food and not too pricey.” – Jen M.

“Just ate here for the first time and it was delicious! Be very careful though on the spicy level. On the 1-5 scale, I got a four and my mouth stayed on fire for a while.” – Keith P.

“Consistently great Thai food; a real Cypress gem! Panang curry, pad kee mao, and basil fried rice are my favorites. Everything is always fresh and tasty, and the staff is really friendly. Highly recommended!” – Nikunj S.

