Where2Eat: 6 places in The Woodlands where people love to eat

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Whether it's date night or you just want to find a new place to eat, sometimes settling on a spot can be an ordeal. We took a look through Yelp! and found the highest-rated restaurants for your neighborhood. Our "Where2Eat" series will show you the hot spots in your area.

Here is where Yelp! reviewers like to eat in The Woodlands.

Where: 9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 1120

Rating: 4.5 stars

Number of reviews: 605

What people are saying: “Love this place! Excellent food, nice atmosphere, professional wait staff.” - Matt G.

“The owner very personable, the wait staff super attentive, majority of the food very tasty.” - Kelly A.

“Every time I've been here it does not disappoint. The food might be a little pricey for some, I recommend going here for a nice date night.” - Jorri H.

Where: 4775 W Panther Creek, Suite 490

Rating: 4.5 stars

Number of reviews: 588

What people are saying: “The place has nice decor. It's a little loud but it's a restaurant and it's on the casual side for dining … Overall, the service was excellent and the food was very good. I would definitely return.” - R K.

“Good food, good service and nice setting. Love their chicken fried steak and jumbo wings." - Rizwan M.

“Fabulous food always. We sometimes forget it is right there near our home. But go early. It is always packed. Best local place in Panther Creek!!!” - Martin G.

Where: 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Building B

Rating: 4 stars

Number of reviews: 430

What people are saying: “Its price point is higher than your typical restaurant but as the saying goes, you get what you pay for. The executive chef and his staff are very imaginative and create some incredibly unique and flavorful dishes, drinks, and desserts using (top) quality, fresh ingredients.” - Carl G.

“This place is my favorite. The food is out of this world and they have really improve their service over the past few years. The drinks are also great. Yeah, it's expensive but you get what you pay for. Well done!” - Abigail T.

“The staff is very friendly and the restaurant is has a nice feel to it. The menu itself is decent…Overall, the food was average and service was good, but the prices were a little on the higher side for what you got.” - R K.

Where: 4526 Research Forest Drive

Rating: 4 stars

Number of reviews: 354

What people are saying: “Highly recommend The Kitchen! The food, customer service and atmosphere are all wonderful! Very relaxed upscale setting offering gourmet meals and desserts, a wide variety of wines and craft beers at affordable prices." - Jlynn C.

“I felt it was beyond my expectations of a sit-down restaurant…The food was amazing, from the chicken sandwich to their pancakes. I enjoying sampling my family plates. A great spot for (brunch).” - Richard L.

“Love the business model here. A variety of good food and drink. I've never been a restaurant that offers retail price wine. Most importantly, there are hundreds of options. All the employees are so happy and nice. I would drive out here for a glass of restaurant exclusive wine!” - Ariel C.

Where: 10700 Kuykendahl Road, Suite F

Rating: 4 stars

Number of reviews: 210

What people are saying: “A solid local dining experience! Very good food. Service and ambiance were good. I would say it's between a 4.5 to 5 experience, which is great for Italian. It is absolutely not pretentious and maybe a little dated but not in a bad way.” - Carla F.

“Food was delicious, and the drinks were just as good. The ambiance in the restaurant was very intimate, the lighting and live music make it a perfect spot for date night.” - Imahni J.

“Fantastic setting for a romantic dinner out, a special occasion, dinner with family, or a great setting to conduct a little late-night business. Very attentive service but not over the top constantly interrupting conversations or pestering you to ask questions…My only criticism (if you want to call it that) would be the lack of happy hour specials.” - Steve H.

Where: 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 600

Rating: 4.5 stars

Number of reviews: 206

What people are saying: “Hands down a great experience overall. I was a little disappointed in the spirits offering… Service was immaculate no complaints at all, could not have been a better experience.” Darris J.

“Overall I had a great time there. I will definitely go again but only during year-end bonus time. This place was too expensive.” - Darlene C.

“The customer service is nothing like any other we have ever experienced. All of the staff was very friendly and attentive. The food, from the seafood to the steak was superb.” - Sam N.

