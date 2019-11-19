Where to get the best baklava in the city, according to Houstonians

HOUSTON - Baklava is a traditional Middle Eastern pastry stuffed with chopped nuts and drenched in honey.

We did a call out on National Baklava Day, Nov. 17, to see Houstonian's recommendations for where to get the dessert.

Here's where to go:

Dicken's Market provided by St. Anthony's

6823 Cypresswood Drive

DiMassi's

Multiple locations.

Droubi's Bakery & Deli

7333 Hillcroft St.

Jason's Deli

Multiple locations.

Instanbul Grill & Deli

5613 Morningside Drive

Kasra Persian Grill

9741 Westheimer Road

Niko Niko's

Multiple locations.

Phoenicia

Multiple locations.

Savaas Greek Cuisine & Grill

6730 Atascocita Road

Suzie's Pastries Shoppe

8619 Richmond Avenue

Shawarma In Town

407 W Baker Road

Sweet Factory

3330 Hillcroft St.

