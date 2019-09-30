Whataburger releases new twist on breakfast: The Breakfast Burger

Whataburger is at it again.

The Texas fast-food giant is introducing its new twist on breakfast -- the Breakfast Burger.

It's only available for a limited time and will be served between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

"Anytime we talk about the Breakfast Burger, people get really, really excited," said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger vice president of marketing and innovation. "This is a hearty creation, and some of our customers said they would drive out of their way to get this. We're excited to be able to offer a unique item for our fans to enjoy, whether they're fueling up for their day or enjoying a late-night meal."

The burger features a beef patty, Whataburger's one-of-a-kind Creamy Pepper Sauce, two slices of savory bacon, a freshly cracked egg, three crispy hash browns and American cheese sandwiched in a 4-inch bun.

The Breakfast Burger is available at 11 p.m. Monday.

