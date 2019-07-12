What you need to know about the wild LA ice cream shop coming to Houston

Los Angeles is among the many places known for its Instagram-able food, and now, a little scoop of that photogenic goodness is coming to Houston.

Bae is a soft-serve ice cream place that will be opening this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know before heading out to grab a cone.

What:

Bae that serves up unique and colorful ice creams. The standout sweet treats have earned the LA creamery over 25,000 followers on Instagram.

When:

The grand opening is scheduled for noon Saturday.

Where:

The shop is at 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A, in Chinatown.

What to expect:

You can get a cool treat and the first 50 guests will get a free gift, according to an Instagram post. The post also said the business will be raffling two Apple AirPods, two Nintendo Switches and two Louis Vuitton passport covers. You must be present to win.

