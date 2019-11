HOUSTON - Whataburger has released its Christmas sweater for the 2019 holiday season.

The acrylic sweater is, of course, orange and white, and features the Whataburger logo, as well as a Santa figure carrying a Whataburger bag, cowboy hat and stars.

The sweater is $42.99, and is available in adult sizes, though one size has already sold out.

Sweater-ad Back and better than ever, this year's Christmas Sweater is here! Don't sleep on this one, get it while supplies last! http://bit.ly/34xWl2d Posted by Whataburger on Monday, November 4, 2019

