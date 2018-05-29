What-a-bacon: Whataburger bacon to be sold at H-E-B, Central Market stores

HOUSTON - Bacon from Whataburger can be purchased beginning this week at H-E-B and Central Market stores.

Whataburger's Hickory Smoked Bacon will be available in one-pound servings and includes 16 to 18 slices per package, according to a release on the company's website.

"Whether fans are topping mac and cheese or adding crumbles to baked potatoes, we're proud to introduce Whataburger's Hickory Smoked Bacon and make it easier than ever for fans to cook up their favorites from home," Whataburger vice president of retail Mike Sobel said. "H-E-B has been a great partner to us and we look forward to hearing about all the unique pairings our customers create with the newest addition to our grocery lineup."

The decision to add bacon comes following positive response after introducing sausage to H-E-B in 2014.

