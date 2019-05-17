Verandah brings Indian fare to Upper Kirby

Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 3300 Kirby Drive, Suite 7A in the Upper Kirby area, the fresh arrival is called Verandah.

Veranda specializes in traditional Indian cuisine, including dishes like tandoori quail, saffron rice and butter chicken, courtesy of chefs Sunil and Anupama Srivastava. The husband-and-wife team aims to provide guests with a fine dining experience that offers a taste of true Indian hospitality and culture, according to the eatery's website.

With a four-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, Verandah has gotten a good response.

Bobbyfaith A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 20, wrote, "This place is awesome, from the food to the ambiance to everything."

And Jackie K. wrote, "Verandah may have some of the best Indian food I've ever eaten. The butter chicken was perfectly cooked and creamy, and the naan was fluffy while still slightly crispy."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Verandah is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed Monday.)

