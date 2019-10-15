Vegan bakery Kakes Keto to open in Katy

Kakes Keto, a new bakery that creates custom vegan cakes and desserts designed for specific wellness goals, is coming to Katy.

The bakery and coffee shop will be located at 918 S. Fry Road, Suite 600 and is expected to open Oct. 21, according to its Facebook page.

Cheesecakes, doughnuts, cookies, snickerdoodles and brownies are some of the Ketogenic and gluten-free baked goods on its menu.

All cakes and desserts are baked using natural and premium ingredients, according to its site.

Customers can place orders for pickup and delivery online or by phone ahead of its grand opening.

About the business

Hours: Open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

