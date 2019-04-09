'Trump Tonic': Where to buy vodka in honor of President Trump

NEWPORT, Ark. - Trump Tonic, an orange-flavored vodka is being made inside an old post office in Newport, Arkansas, and could be coming to a store shelf near you.

J. Ross Jones is one of the owners at Postmaster Spirits and Craft Distillery, a new operation that bottles liquor next to what used to be a mailroom.

Postmaster Spirits received its first order from a distributor on Friday, asking for more than 100 cases of Trump Tonic. Half-pints of the vodka are selling at $2.99 each.

Right now, products from Postmaster Spirits are only being sold in Arkansas, but Jones hopes to eventually reach a national consumer base.

