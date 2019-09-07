Time to get toasty! The Toasted Coconut opens in Montrose

The Toasted Coconut is bringing vacation vibes to Montrose.

The restaurant made its debut Thursday at 1617 Richmond Ave.

Its influenced by tiki and tropical concoctions, which is the first tiki-inspired restaurant in Houston with a chef-curated menu.

The Toasted Coconut features cocktails in vintage mugs, coconuts or glassware. Its bar menu also offers low-alcohol drinks as an option for a more well-balanced cocktail.

The inspiration for the parent company, Nobie's Restaurant, to create The Toasted Coconut was to make a place where guests can relax and enjoy its vacation-like atmosphere.

“It feels good to finally be open. We really had to gut the space and start fresh, but it allowed us to better execute our vision. It’s not about getting it done, but getting it done right and making it the best it can be. There’s love from the whole team here,” said chef Martin Stayer.

For more updates about The Toasted Coconut, follow its Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.