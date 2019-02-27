This Whataburger birthday set will make you excited to get older again

The full Whataburger birthday set, as seen on the food chain's website on Feb. 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - Get ready to attend more than a few Whataburger birthday parties.

The famed Texas burger chain is selling a set of orange and white birthday decorations featuring the company’s logo for $29.99 on its website.

The set, which comes in a Whataburger box, includes 12 orange and white striped plates, 12 happy birthday napkins, 12 orange balloons with white ribbon, 12 white balloons with orange ribbon, 12 party hats, six photo props, a happy birthday banner, a fry candle and 12 candles.

The product description reads, “Our answer to throwing the best Whataburger themed birthday party for any loyal fan is finally here!”



