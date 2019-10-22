This week you could win a Bernie's Bus burger, fries and milkshake order for life

Bernie's Burger Bus has reached 25,000 followers on Instagram and to celebrate, Chef-Owner Justin Turner said he will giveaway four Bernie's Black Cards.
A Black Card entitles the winner to a free order of a burger, fries and milkshake every day for life.
You will have to show up this week - Monday through Thursday - at one of Bernie's four restaurants and someone sitting in a random pre-selected seat will be announced at a random time as that day's winner.
One Bernie's Black Card winner will be issued each day and announced on social media.
These are the Bernie's Burger Bus locations:
• 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire
• 2200 Yale Street, Suite 100, Houston
• 6324 Hwy 6, Missouri City
• 2643 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy
