Food

This week you could win a Bernie's Bus burger, fries and milkshake order for life

By David Arkin - Director of Digital

Bernie's Burger Bus

Bernie's Burger Bus has reached 25,000 followers on Instagram and to celebrate, Chef-Owner Justin Turner said he will giveaway four Bernie's Black Cards.

A Black Card entitles the winner to a free order of a burger, fries and milkshake every day for life.

More Headlines

You will have to show up this week - Monday through Thursday - at one of Bernie's four restaurants and someone sitting in a random pre-selected seat will be announced at a random time as that day's winner.

One Bernie's Black Card winner will be issued each day and announced on social media. 

These are the Bernie's Burger Bus locations:

•    5407 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire
•    2200 Yale Street, Suite 100, Houston
•    6324 Hwy 6, Missouri City
•    2643 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy
 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.