This popular Pearland restaurant is giving away 1,000 chicken sandwiches on Saturday

The chicken sandwich frenzy continues.

Killen's Burger in Pearland will be giving away 1,000 chicken sandwiches Saturday to promote their latest menu item.

Diners can get a free chicken sandwich with any purchase while supplies last.

Customers can choose between the Nashville Hot chicken sandwich or its regular chicken sandwich and are limited to one chicken sandwich per person.

About the giveaway

When: Saturday 11 a.m.

Location: 2804 S. Main, Pearland

More details



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.