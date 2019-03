HOUSTON - Hungry for a Blizzard at Dairy Queen? You can have two – or share one with a friend with the fast food chain’s buy one Blizzard, get one for 99 cents deal.

The offer is only available at participating locations through March 17, according to the announcement on its website.

Remember that time you did your friend a solid and now they totally owe you a BLIZZARD Treat, especially now that it’s Buy One Get One for 99¢ at DQ? Go on, tag’em. — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 7, 2019

Excludes Taxes. At participating U.S. locations — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 7, 2019

What’s your favorite Blizzard flavor? Let us know in the comments.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.