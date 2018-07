HOUSTON - McDonald’s is offering free fries through the end of the year on Fridays.

There are a few things to remember to redeem the offer, though: The fries must be purchased via the burger giant's app with at least a $1 purchase. The offer also excludes tax and can only be used once every Friday.

Users must also register with the app on their Apple or Android device.

See all of the burger chain’s deals here.



