This is how to find free meals for kids throughout the Houston area this summer

HOUSTON - Free summer meals for children are available at many places throughout the Houston area.

The Summer Meals Program provides free meals to help children get the nutrition they need throughout the summer months when they are out of school.

There are more than 250 participating Houston Independent School District schools that offer free breakfast and lunch during the summer months, usually from late May through mid-July. After the HISD program ends in mid-July, the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department serves meals to Houston-area children through August. Children 18 and younger may receive free, hot meals through the Summer Meals Program.

It's important to note that kids do not need to be enrolled in summer school nor show proof of income to participate. Also, meals are available to people with disabilities, over age 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled.

PARENTS: More than 250 HISD schools will be serving FREE meals this summer. Learn more at: http://bit.ly/2VMEjEG A list of locations can be found at http://houstonisd.org/summermeals #HISDEmpowers Posted by Houston Independent School District on Thursday, May 30, 2019

Please call HISD Nutrition Services for more information at 713-491-5944.

To find a place that has free meals near you, call 211 or text FOODTX to 877-877. The automated system will send you the names and addresses of places with free meals near you. You can also see a full list of HISD locations here (PDF) or use the Texas interactive map here.

If you’d like to help and host a feeding site in the Summer Meals Program, you or your organization can apply here.

