This is how to get free breakfast for your kids taking the STAAR exam; Teachers also included

HOUSTON - McDonald's Houston restaurants will provide free breakfast to students taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test and their teachers.

Children in grades 3 through 8 will receive a free breakfast on Tuesday, April 10, from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. that includes a choice of an egg white delight McMuffin or fruit and maple oatmeal, a milk or apple juice, and apple slices.

The students taking the STAAR test must be present and accompanied by a parent or legal-aged guardian to receive the free breakfast.

Houston area McDonald’s restaurants are also offering the same free breakfast to teachers of grades 3 through 8 with a valid school I.D. No coupon is necessary, according to McDonald’s.

Students and teachers are limited to one breakfast, and the offer is for dine-in only.



