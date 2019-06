Limited edition Marshmallow Moon Oreo cookies, as released in summer 2019.

HOUSTON - Oreo is celebrating the moon landing anniversary, 50 years ago this July.

Oreo will release a limited-edition cookie with pale purple frosting to honor Apollo 11.

The glow-in-the-dark packaging designs come in three variations, including an astronaut floating in space, a rocket ship blasting off and a crescent moon with stars.

The frosting is marshmallow-flavored.

The cookies are now available for around $3.





