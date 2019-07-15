The Union Kitchen opens in Boardwalk Towne Lake in Cypress, marking its 6th Houston location

HOUSTON - The Union Kitchen has opened its sixth location at The Boardwalk Towne Lake in Cypress.

The restaurant will be in a soft opening phase for the next several weeks.

“We are so excited to finally open our doors in Cypress,” said Gr8 Plate Hospitality owner Paul Miller.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant has 200 indoor seats. Its 2,000-square-foot patio has 130 additional seats that overlook Towne Lake, a 300-acre lake in the heart of Cypress-Fairbanks, and the Boardwalk Towne Lake plaza. The bar features 25 seats, six TVs and floor-to-ceiling windows with lakefront views.

The restaurant boasts an open kitchen with a wood-burning grill, a first for The Union Kitchen.

The Union Kitchen in Cypress is the first restaurant in Houston with an alcoholic ICEE machine, which includes Jack Daniels Honey Lemonade ICEE and Finlandia Vodka Lemonade ICEE, also available as a non-alcoholic Lemonade ICEE.

The restaurant will feature a limited brunch menu on the weekends during its soft opening, with a full brunch menu launching soon.

The Cypress location is the sixth Houston-area location for The Union Kitchen. Visit www.theunionkitchen.com for more info.

