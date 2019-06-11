The Original Ninfa's Uptown opens its doors

HOUSTON - The iconic Ninfa's Tex-Mex joint has officially opened its doors in the Uptown area.

Over 45 years after opening the Original Ninfa's on Navigation in 1973, Ninfa's Uptown will bring some of Houston's favorite fajitas and margaritas to loyal fans in the loop.

The restaurant's opening happened Monday and reservations are now available. Ninfa's at 1700 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 1-190, in the BLVD Place location, among North Italia, True Food Kitchen and other Houston favorites, will be open seven days a week.

While the restaurant will be very similar to its original location on Navigation Boulevard, it has some added new features, such as a private dining room for up to 50 people, a weekend brunch and special cocktails for the Uptown location.

The restaurant also features a catering service and offers to-go orders.

Houston has been buzzing with excitement since Ninfa's announced the opening of the new 6,300-square-foot location in August 2018 from the talented Alex Padilla and Jason Gould.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.