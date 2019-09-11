The Breakfast Klub to launch 2 food trucks to travel across Houston

HOUSTON - One of midtown's most popular restaurants is taking its famous meals on the road.

The Breakfast Klub is getting ready to open two food trucks by next year. The restaurant crowdfunded $170,000 for the trucks.

Now Houstonians won't have to go searching for their favorite wings and waffles and buttery biscuits.

The Breakfast Klub said it's putting the first truck right in front of its midtown location and hopes having it there will shorten the wait time for customers.

