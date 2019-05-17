The 4 best Venezuelan spots in Houston

Craving Venezuelan food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Pastelitos Cafe

Photo: Anne N./Yelp

Topping the list is Pastelitos Cafe. Located at 1809 Eldridge Parkway in Eldridge/West Oaks, the cafe, breakfast and brunch and Venezuelan spot is the highest rated restaurant of its kind in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gusto Gourmet

Photo: James D./Yelp

Next up is Greenway / Upper Kirby Area's Gusto Gourmet, situated at 3306 S. Shepherd Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 263 reviews on Yelp, the Venezuelan, Mediterranean and Syrian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Andes Cafe

Photo: Paul Y./Yelp

Second Ward's Andes Cafe, located at 2311 Canal St., Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Venezuelan, Colombian and Peruvian spot four stars out of 351 reviews.

4. Tasty Arepa

Photo: Tasty Arepa/Yelp

Tasty Arepa, a food truck and Colombian and Venezuelan spot in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 46 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5002 Washington Ave. to see for yourself.

