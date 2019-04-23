Texas Monthly ranks 3 new Houston BBQ joints among best in Texas

HOUSTON - It’s always barbecue season in Texas, but with spring in full swing and summer not far behind, the season for sitting outside, smoking briskets and enjoying cold beers is finally here.

However, if you want to enjoy the benefits of slow-smoked meats without having to tend to it for 20 (or more) hours, the state is littered with stellar BBQ joints – with new ones always popping up.

Texas Monthly released a list of its picks for the Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas and (of course) a few Houston places made the list.

Blood Bros. BBQ on Bellaire Boulevard and Chimney Rock Road opened in 2018, finally giving the Blood Bros. pop-up and festival scene a brick-and-mortar home.

According to Texas Monthly, brothers Terry and Robin Wong and pitmaster Quy Hoang offer the typical BBQ favorites like ribs and brisket alongside some Asian-inspired dishes like smokes turkey banh mi or their signature smoked-brisket fried rice.

Next on the list Feges BBQ near Richmond Avenue and Buffalo Speedway. This restaurant also opened in 2018 and while you may go there for the meats, according to Texas Monthly, you’ll be staying for the sides.

Chef Erin Smith and her husband Patrick Feges opened the place because Smith wanted a place to showcase her cooking skills, and being married to a pitmaster meant that a barbecue joint was the way to go.

Finally, there is Harlem Road Texas BBQ on Harlem Road in Richmond, and though it may be a bit of a drive for most Houstonians, Texas Monthly is adamant that it’s worth the drive.

According to the magazine, pitmaster and Armenian native Ara Malekian opened the joint in 2018 and is the “Indiana Jones of Texas barbecue” because you can always find him wearing a hat and wielding a large blade. The restaurant offers the usual selection along with the occasional smoked rack of lamb or octopus.

Reveille Barbecue Co. is technically in Magnolia but deserves an honorable mention because it is close enough that the drive isn’t too ridiculously far.

According to Texas Monthly, owners and pitmasters James McFarland and Michael Michna both had different full-time jobs before opening the joint and bringing on their third pitmaster, Wade Elkins (who formerly worked at Feges BBQ).

Together they have been able to expand the operating hours and menu to include things like pepper brisket turkey and beef ribs, and taco sausage, which (according to Texas Monthly), tastes exactly like its name.

If you’ve already tried these local joints and feel like going on a barbecue excursion, you can check out the rest of Texas Monthly’s picks on their website.

