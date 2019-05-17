Tamashi Ramen Sushi brings ramen and more to Central Northwest

A new sushi bar, offering ramen and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Central Northwest, called Tamashi Ramen Sushi, is located at 1214 W. 43rd St., Suite 500.

This new business provides appetizers, sushi platters and ramen bowls. From edamame and shoyu ramen to assorted sashimi plates, this spot hopes to satisfy your Japanese cravings. Here's the menu.

Tamashi Ramen Sushi has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Edmund K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 26, wrote, "The ramen is as good as at the older location on Silber. I had the spicy miso (medium spicy), and it lived up to expectations. My girlfriend got the chirashi, which was quite large given the price."

Yelper Jenn L. added, "We absolutely love Tamashi, and we are so excited to have them open this location. Our go-to items are the 3 sushi roll combo and their chirashi bowl. They're always consistent, quick service, fairly priced and great portions."

Tamashi Ramen Sushi is now open at 1214 W. 43rd St., Suite 500, so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. There are additional locations at 1106 Silber Road and 2518 W. Holcombe Blvd.

