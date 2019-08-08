Taco Bell takes over California resort: This is what chain's superfans booked will get

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Taco Bell is taking over the V Hotel in Palm Springs, California.

This weekend, from August 8th to August 12th, it will be "The Bell" -- offering exclusive meals and merchandise for Taco Bell superfans.

Folks are so interested in the event that the hotel's 70 rooms sold out in just two minutes.

Once the pop-up installation opens, participants will be able to buy some unique Taco Bell-themed items -- like bathing suits inspired by sauce packets.

There will also be a bar, DJ, surprise musical performances, and even a salon that features nail designs, fades, and braids inspired by Taco Bell.



